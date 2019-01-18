ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A former Boy Scout leader in St. Charles County is facing additional child sexual abuse charges.

Matthew Baker, 49, was first charged Oct. 19 with “deviate sexual intercourse” with a child aged 12 or under. Days later, an additional charged of sexual abuse of a child was issued.

The newest charges were announced on Jan. 18 by Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar’s office. The attorney’s office stated that on Jan. 11, a St. Charles County grand jury indicted Baker with an additional seven counts of child sexual abuse.

St. Charles County officials said the most recent charges stem from additional victims coming forward following initial media reports in October. According to Lohmar, three more victims under the age of 12 have been identified.

In total, Baker is currently charged with four counts of statutory sodomy and deviate sexual intercourse with a victim under the age of 12, four counts of child molestation with a victim under the age of 12 and one count of sexual misconduct with a victim under the age of 15.

Baker has since reportedly been terminated from the Boy Scouts of America.

Baker is currently in custody. His bond was set at $500,000.