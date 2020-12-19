(KMOV.com) -- Taylor Russolino never gave up on his dream. Saturday afternoon in Denver, his perseverance will be rewarded.
He was the placekicker for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL earlier in 2020, nailing 9 of 10 field goals including a league-record 58 yarder during his time with the time. On Saturday afternoon, after years spent striving for the chance, Russolino will get the call up for his NFL debut as the kicker for the Denver Broncos for their game against the Buffalo Bills.
WOW58 YARD FG by @XFLBattleHawks kicker Taylor Russolino extends the lead.#KAWKAW(Via @ESPN)#XFL | #ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/K82PRikHkX— XFL Moment (@XFLMoment) February 23, 2020
Denver's regular kicker Brandon McManus was placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list after being deemed a close contact for the virus. The Broncos made the move official Saturday, elevating Russolino from the practice squad in time for the game.
We've elevated K Taylor Russolino & LB Josh Watson (COVID-19 Replacement) from the practice squad for #BUFvsDEN.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 18, 2020
Russolino has been grinding at his craft, searching for an opportunity ever since the XFL ceased operations amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring. He has actively pursued opportunities via social media, determined to get eyes on his work from organization's around the sport.
Everything earned! #NFL #ForTheBrand #MNF #FreeAgent pic.twitter.com/tNkgrIB5hW— Taylor Russolino (@tgrussolino) November 23, 2020
On what could be a breezy Saturday afternoon in the Mile High City, Russolino will look to make the most of his NFL chance.
