BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A former bank on West Main Street in Belleville has been turned into a COVID-19 testing site.
The testing site is located just north of Illinois Route 15. Participants should drive up to the tubes to register and then drive around to tent where the testing is done.
Health officials say they wanted a permanent site primarily for when they can start distributing vaccines to the public.
"The vaccine is very fragile and we wanted it to be a stand alone clinic where we're able to offer that to the public," said St. Clair County Health Executive Director Barb Holt.
For now, the focus at the site is COVID-19 testing. The St. Clair County Health Department says their goal is to test up to 200 people per day.
