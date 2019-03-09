JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A former Ballwin police officer gave the keynote address at the 2019 BackStoppers of Jefferson County Membership Drive.
Mike Flamion was shot in the line of duty in 2016. He became paralyzed as a result of the injuries.
BackStoppers welcomed him on Saturday night as a keynote speaker.
"I think within the first couple of days at the hospital, BackStoppers had already been at the hospital trying to find out what we needed," Flamion said.
The event is meant to raise funds to keep helping first responders in need.
Mike Flamion's wife, Sarah, said she is thankful BackStoppers stepped in when the household went from two paychecks to one.
"It was a huge thing, because he wasn't working," Sarah Flamion said. "We have all this stuff going on, we have bills to pay."
The BackStoppers of Jefferson County Membership Drive also featured Arnold Police Officer Ryan O'Connor and his wife Barbara.
