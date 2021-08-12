BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A former Ballwin police officer is accused of assaulting a teenager while on duty.
A grand jury indicted Charles Thomas Lancey on Wednesday with a Class A Misdemeanor of Assault in the Fourth Degree. The 40-year-old former officer allegedly pulled a 17-year-old out of his car by his arm and clothing during an August 20, 2020 traffic stop. The assault caused physical injury and pain to the teenager, according to court documents.
"The conduct alleged in this case is unethical, unconstitutional and absolutely unnecessary," said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. "Police are authorized to use the minimum force necessary in dealing with suspects. The conduct we allege goes well beyond the use of minimum force and is an assault; furthermore, we allege that the officer in question was in absolutely no danger whatsoever."
Lancey faces up to a year in jail and/or a fine of up to $2,000. A trial date has not been scheduled.
The case was referred to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in late June by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It is being prosecuted by the Conviction and Incident Review Unit, an independent unit within the office formed by Bell to investigate and prosecute official misconduct, including excessive force by police officers.
Bell's office told News 4 a booking photo of Lancey is not available.
