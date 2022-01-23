Former Arnold officer, previously shot in the line of duty, hospitalized with COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the last two weeks, the St. Louis region has seen record hospitalization numbers. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports the number of hospitalized patients is starting to trend downward. However the fight isn't over and one local first responder, who's already fought for his life once before, is back at again. This time, with COVID-19.
Former Arnold police officer Ryan O'Connor is described by friends and family as a joy-filled, happy person.
"My first meeting with Ryan wasn't the normal meeting that most people would think of, because it was about 4 o'clock in the afternoon, and I got a phone call to go to then St. Anthony's Hospital. Ryan had been shot," Monsignor Henry Breier said.
Breier is a chaplain with the St. Louis County Police Department and also one of O'Connor's friends.
On Dec. 5, 2017, the then Arnold police officer was transporting an alleged burglary suspect to the Arnold Police Department. It was there O'Connor was shot by the suspect, while still in his patrol car, in the back of the head. O'Connor survived the incident.
"He has a little bit of speaking function, he is paralyzed, wheel chair. Whenever you have that type of injury it compromises you to get illnesses probably pretty easily. He probably more than anyone is more susceptible to getting COVID pretty easily," Breier said.
In the last few weeks O'Connor was diagnosed with COVID-19. We're told he's in serious condition in the hospital. Just this week, he's been put on a ventilator.
Sunday afternoon, dozens of family and friends gathered at Assumption Church in South County to pray for O'Connor and his family. Now, they're asking the entire St. Louis community to do the same.
"Pray for Ryan, pray for healing. In all that we're going through, through this pandemic, we can't lose hope. We must keep the faith, Breier said.
Friends told News 4 they want people to know this virus is serious and can really impact the lives of others. They are asking the public to keep the O'Connor Family in thoughts and prayers.
