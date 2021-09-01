ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It's been a flood of memories for U.S. Army veteran Charles Mullenger since the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and the mass evacuations that followed.

“Last few weeks I’ve pretty much done nothing but think about this,” said Charles Mullenger.

For him, and other former combat soldiers, this week marked a gut-wrenching conclusion in a 20-year war to stop terrorism and give freedom to Afghan citizens.

“There’s grief, there's remembering, there's some indignation,” said Mullenger. “I’m still struggling with whether it was all worth it.”

Mullenger was a Captain at the conclusion of his over five-year stint in the U.S. Army. He spent a year in combat during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and saw the death of some of his own peers. Yet, serving his country is something he would do again in a heartbeat.

“Creating a place of freedom for the wonderful people we were supported by over there. The girls who were able to go to school, the families that we saw operating in a normal lifestyle that may not be the way we see it now with the Taliban taking over,” he said. “It's just a very difficult time to look back everything we accomplished and see it be stripped away that quickly."

The fight for those families at home, however, is still not over.

The International Institute of St. Louis tells News 4 many evacuees are still in neighboring countries or other locations awaiting the vetting process through the State Department.

IISTL is one of the last pieces of a very large puzzle. As we've been saying it's not a matter of if but when these new arrivals will be coming to St. Louis. We're still in that waiting pattern currently.

Mullenger says he is doing his part now to raise money for when these refugees finally do call St. Louis home.

“We’re looking to raise $250,000, we’ve raised $30,000 in the first few days since opening the GoFundMe, which just proves the city of St. Louis and so many people are really willing to help those who have supported us over the last 20 years in bringing them to a new way of life here,” Mullenger said.

Mullenger's GoFundMe in a way is a tribute to the blood, sweat, and tears dedicated over the last 20 years to build up a nation state now out of reach.

“[The Taliban] say they’re going to be different. I hope that is true, but I’m not very confident in that,” said Mullenger.

He hopes that the citizens of St. Louis will open their arms to Afghan refugees in the same way soldiers felt those open arms returning home.

“We gave them a sense of freedom over the last 20 years, and they deserve that same sense of freedom, and I think they’ll find that in St. Louis,” he said.

IISTL says they’ve received 53 Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) cases thus far this year. They are preparing for possibly 50 in the month of September alone, but that number has not been confirmed yet. Those 50 could range from refugees coming from Afghanistan as well as people from other countries currently seeking refuge in the U.S. St. Louis is prepared to take in up to 1,000 Afghan refugees.