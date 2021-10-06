EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A former Alorton police officer was charged with stealing more than $9,000 from the city's police department in 2020 and 2021.
Jay A. Cobb, a 57-year-old from Cahokia, is charged with falsifying time records from January 2020 through April 2021. The charge alleges Cobb claimed to have worked about 654 hours when he was outside of Alorton's jurisdiction.
The alleged financial loss amounts to about $9,815. The Department of Justice released a statement Wednesday outlining the charges against Cobb.
The Southern Illinois Public Corruption Task Force conducted the investigation into the fraud. The task force has agents from the FBI and the Illinois State Police.
The prosecution will be handled by Assistant U.S. attorney Norman R. Smith.
