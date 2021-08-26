PIKE COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A Foristell woman was killed when a Jeep went airborne and crashed in Pike County early Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 2012 Jeep Compass crashed on westbound US 54 at Missouri 154 at 2:30 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was speeding and failed to negotiate a curve, which sent the vehicle off the roadway, into a traffic sign, down an embankment and into a ditch. The Jeep then went airborne and hit a utility pole midair before landing on the ground and overturning multiple times.
Jennifer Whitehead, 37, was pronounced dead following the crash. A 33-year-old man who was also in the Jeep at the time was airlifted to the hospital.
