ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- What looks like a fully furnished living room is actually the inside of a shed -- it's part of a growing trend of the "she shed". The she shed has been pegged as the man cave for women, but now they're being using by families during the pandemic.
Tuff Shed, a company with locations across the country, said the most popular size shed is 120 square feet, about the size of a small bedroom.
Whitney King recently had a shed built in the backyard of her Valley Park home. Right now, it's being used for storage, but she plans to transform it into a greenhouse to grow her own food and a woodworking space.
"We call it the 'we shed' instead of the she shed since it's dual purpose," said King.
Phil Worth with Tuff Shed said the idea of a she shed first took off in the early 2000s.
This year, Worth said the popularity of sheds being used for unconventional purposes exploded during the pandemic with families needing more space.
"Home office has got to be number one. Another one is people needing space to home school their kids, right? It's hard to do that at the kitchen table. Another one is some living space for additional family members," said Worth.
This May, Worth said Tuff Shed, which has been in business for 39 years, crushed its all-time sales record by 40 percent.
"It makes sense because people are stuck at home, they're like home what can I do with my property, what can I do with my house," said King.
King already dug a trench to run electricity in her shed, which includes eventually adding heating and air conditioning, making it usable for even more.
"I guess sometimes people get tired of each other and need a little escape in the backyard and having a she shed makes it more comfortable," said King.
It's important to check with your city to see what the requirements are for permits before building a shed. In St. Louis City, a shed under 120 square feet does not require a permit. St. Louis' building commissioner said it's illegal to use the shed for space where people plan to live, though that's not the case everywhere.
