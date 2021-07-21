Forest Park to build new ADA-accessible playground

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Forest Park is building a brand new inclusive and accessible playground.
The Oakland Playground will be on Forest Park's southern edge along Oakland Avenue. The playground will be ADA-accessible and open for kids of all ages.
Construction is slated to begin at the end of July and the playground should be ready to open this coming fall. Click here to learn more.
