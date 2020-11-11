ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Whether you're at Forest Park visiting the zoo, going for a run, playing golf or having a family picnic, you can't help but notice how many trees there are.
The Forest Park Forever team works year-round to make sure the thousands and thousands of trees are well cared for.
On the ground, you'll catch folks capturing that beauty of all the trees.
News 4 bumped into Dede Nigh in the midst of her birthday ritual, a walk through Forest Park to recharge and soak in the fall foliage.
Her annual celebration lands at the perfect time for this around late October, early November.
"This time of the year, the trees are absolutely gorgeous, red ring literally right around the art museum. I always tell my kids you can't make this up in a box of crayons, tie-dye, whole ombre thing going on," said Nigh.
Dede's said a prime leaf viewing spot is the top of Art Hill among the beautiful maple trees.
But since the park is more than 1,300 acres, you know this isn't the only lovely leaf location.
"Once you get off the beaten path, great places in the park, eastern part of park along Kingshighway, really great trees over there with fall color," said Roman Fox, Superintendent of Horticulture with Forest Park Forever.
Forest Park Forever keeps the park looking beautiful with its more than 45,000 trees.
"We have little over 16,000 not in the forest, so manage those as individual trees, look at individually, making sure healthy and get the care they need to thrive and survive," said Fox.
Forest Park Forever works hand-in-hand with the City of St. Louis Forestry Division year-round taking care of the trees.
Right now, they're busy planting nearly 400 new trees.
For a full map of Forest Park for your leaf peeking pleasure, visit here.
