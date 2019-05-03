ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- Getting to major attractions at Forest Park will get a little easier starting Friday.
Metro’s ‘Forest Park Explorer’ bus will start two routes on May 3, which will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sept. 2. The Blue Explorer will stop at the World’s Fair Pavilion, Saint Louis Zoo, Emerson Grand Basin and The Art Museum. The Green Explorer will stop at the Jewel Box, the Planetarium and the Science Center.
Both routes begin at the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station and will serve the Missouri History Museum, Dennis & Judith Jones Visitor and Education Center, the Boathouse and The Muny stops.
Tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for children ages 5 to 12. Both buses will be free to ride on Saturdays and Sundays.
