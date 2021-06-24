Forest Park celebrated its inauguration day on June 24, 1976.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Forest Park turned 145 Thursday.

The park’s inauguration day took place on June 24, 1876. To celebrate the 145th anniversary, the Missouri History Society released photos showing the park’s beginning. Included in the images was one showing the 1904 World’s Fair, which is also when St. Louis became the first U.S. city to host the summer Olympics.

