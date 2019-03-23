ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Rock and Roll band Foreigner with the number 1 global hit "I Want To Know What Love Is," is coming to St. Charles in June.
The band will perform at the Family Arena in St. Charles on June 25. The show beings at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale on March 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at the Family Arena Ticket Office.
Some of Foreigner's big hits include: "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.