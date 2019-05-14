ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Metro St. Louis Sewer Districts (MSD) crews responded to a force main break near the Kiefer Creek Pump Station at Castlewood State Park early Tuesday morning.
The break happened at the St. Louis County park while MSD crews were working on a force main on Kiefer Creek Road near where Kiefer Creek flows into the Meramec River.
The MSD said about 7,000 gallons of sewage spilled when the break occurred. MSD was able to contain the overflow and began cleanup and repair operations.
The MSD said there is no immediate threat to public health or safety. Sewer services in the area were not affected.
MSD does ask residents to avoid the area around Kiefer Creek and the Meramec River for at least the next 48 hours so its crews can finish the cleanup and repairs.
MSD said it has placed warning signs in the area. If anyone should come into contact with the creek or river near the area, they are advised to wash immediately with soap and water.
