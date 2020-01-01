ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Forbes has named St. Louis one of the best places to visit in 2020.
The article states St. Louis is “as vibrant, diverse and hip as it gets” and is a “cool city with class.”
Forbes states some of the top spots to visit on a trip to the city are the Gateway Arch, newly-opened St. Louis Aquarium, Botanical Garden and Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum on the Washington University campus. The article also notes visitors should stop at the Enterprise Center to catch the 2019 Stanley Cup champions in action.
In addition to all there is to see in St. Louis, Forbes touches on the city’s food scene. From Rooster’s brunch to Clementine’s Creamery, Forbes highlights some local favorites for out-of-towners to try.
Other cities listed as places to visit this year include New Orleans, Memphis, Orlando, U.S. Virgin Islands, Scottsdale and Los Angeles. Click here to view the complete list from Forbes.
