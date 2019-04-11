SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Chris Simmons returned home with his wife from the doctor Wednesday morning and parked in front of their home in the Gate neighborhood of south St. Louis.
Midday, there was a knock on the door. They came outside to find their Chevy Sonic smashed. They were told a light pole fell on the car, cracking the windshield and leaving crumbling concrete on the hood.
“The pole was completely removed from the street and from my car, so that’s what kind of threw me off,” said Chris Simmons.
The city doesn’t know why the light crews removed the light before alerting Simmons but says they are looking into what happened.
According to a city spokesperson, the city crew was working on the light bulb, but insists they did nothing that would have made it fall over.
Last month, Lavall Brown’s car was smashed in Fox Park when the city says wind caused the pole to fall.
The city says they inspect the light poles every three years or when they replace the bulbs.
In the most recent incident, Simmons says he was told to file a claim. At first, he was told he would have to pay for part of the investigation but now the city says that is not accurate. The claim could take 3-5 days and it’s not clear if the city will pay for the damages.
For now, the Simmons family is without a car and without a way to get to work or doctor’s appointments.
“It’s pretty frustrating, like I said my wife is pregnant. We’re expecting a baby May 1 and we’ve got appointments every week now. A new car is not in the budget,” Simmons said.
