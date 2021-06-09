BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – For the first time ever, Eckert’s Farm in Belleville let visitors pick their own black raspberries.
Wednesday morning, the farm allowed some visitors to pick their own black raspberries. Anyone who missed the opportunity to pick their own but still wants a taste can buy the uncommon fruit at their Country Store.
“Black raspberries are incredibly rare in the Midwest, so this is the first time we have been able to offer a small crop at Eckert’s. We’ve been growing them for two years and had a surprise ripening over the weekend,” says Chris Eckert, president of Eckert’s Inc. “We’ve only dedicated a small area to this new crop, so the availability is limited, but we wanted our guests to taste this delicious fruit while it’s on the farm!”
Black raspberries are typically only seen growing in the wild in the Northeastern part of the country. While it can be confused with blackberries, black raspberries have a fruity and less tart taste. They also have about three times the antioxidants found in blackberries and are lower in sugar than most berries.
