ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Saturday marks the DEA’s annual Drug Take-Back Day, and for the first time, agencies across Illinois and Missouri will accept vaping products.
DEA is allowing, and encouraging, people to bring in empty vaping pens and cartridges as part of the event.
READ: Second vaping-related death reported in Illinois
Residents who plan to partake can prepare by taking the lithium ion battery (if their vape product has one) to a battery distributor to recycle, because the DEA can't accept that component.
Saturday there will be hundreds of drop-off sites across the bi-state area where residents can take not only vape products, but unused or unwanted prescription medicine; no questions asked, no I.D. needed.
The DEA said there are a few goals of the events.
One is simply remove temptation from homes and medicine cabinets, the other is to raise awareness.
According to the agency, 72,000 deaths in the U.S. last year were related to opioids.
Now, there have been dozens of deaths being investigated in relation to vaping products.
READ: Vaping-related lung injuries rise to 1,604 cases nationwide, CDC says
“The DEA understands and recognizes there is a growing concern around the country regarding teen vaping, several widely reported deaths and hospitalizations that have occurred from teen vaping,” said Assistant Special Agent In Charge Terry Davis. “So we just saw it as another opportunity for us to take a healthy step forward.”
The DEA has been doing the take-back events for 10 years and has collected more than six tons of prescription medicine during that time.
All of it is incinerated.
