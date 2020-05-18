ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Nail salons in St. Louis are also among the businesses allowed to reopen.
Vinny Tram, owner of Olivia and Oliver Nail Bar in Clayton, spent the last month preparing for the day he could reopen the shop.
“We been ready for this since the day we closed down, we had to follow the guidelines to see what changed,” Tram said.
Starting Monday, all clients must call ahead and wait in their cars before their appointment. Once they're inside, customers must log their temperatures.
Each station is separated at least six feet apart with plexiglass barriers.
In the Central West End, Ladue Nails and Spa is requiring every customer to wash their hands before signing in. The salon is only allowing 10 people in at one time.
In both salons, masks are mandatory not only for employees but clients too. Customers say the added precaution gives them peace of mind.
Almost every nail salon isn't accepting walk-in clients for the time being.
