ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Melissa Warren has X-Ray vision. Of course, as a radiologic technologist, she uses a machine to make that happen, but she’s been able to see inside patients at Shriners Hospital for Children for nearly two decades.
But years ago, while she was in high school, she was also a patient.
"I was at a cheerleading camp and had an accident where I fell to the ground,” she recalled. “I wound up having a tibial plateau fracture, which is a broken knee, essentially. So I had to have a screw put in and, a year later, taken out."
Those surgeries were done at Shriners.
"My parents couldn't afford to have a $10-15,000 surgery back in 1995," she said.
It was an experience that influenced her career path, and her mother’s.
“By the time I had my second surgery, my mom was working here in the cafeteria. She and I had such great experiences with the kids and the welcoming faces and the organization itself it really made us want to be a part of it," Warren said.
Warren’s daughter has also had surgery at Shriners.
Through all the years, Warren said the best part of her job is the children.
“Just seeing the kids come in and they are like, ‘Don't feel sorry for me because I don't have a foot.’ They are like, ‘Hey lets run and play.’ And usually we are running after them saying, ‘Wait slow down!’" she said. "Shriners takes care of not just the patient, but the entire family."
Like they did for her family years ago.
