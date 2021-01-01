ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second time in four days, inmates at the St. Louis Justice Center revolted after being asked to go back to their cells.
According to Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, the inmates reacted because they feared for their lives due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
"The CJC is already overcrowded and trying to keep inmates separated from each other to limit the spread of COVID-19 is becoming extremely difficult.
The inmates created a disruption because they refused to be housed with COVID-19 positive inmates. To resolve this issue, a number of detainees, many by request, were transported to MSI to be in a safer, less-crowded environment," Reed said in a statement.
A spokesperson with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's office confirmed 45 inmates were transferred Friday to The Workhouse.
"Today, 45 detainees were transferred from CJC to MSI to help diffuse a situation in which they were non-compliant and repeatedly deified orders from staff to return to their cells. The Sheriff's Office and SLMPD assisted corrections staff assisted in successfully deescalating the situation."
According to the Mayor's Office, no one was hurt in the incident.
