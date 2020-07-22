ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the second time in 48 hours, the State of Missouri recorded its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases.
Tracking coronavirus cases, deaths in Missouri
|County
|Confirmed Cases
|Deaths
|Crawford
|31
|0
|Franklin
|394
|18
|Gasconade
|19
|0
|Iron
|6
|0
|Jefferson
|969
|25
|Lincoln
|173
|1
|Phelps
|60
|0
|Pike
|50
|1
|Reynolds
|11
|0
|St. Charles
|2614
|84
|St. Francois
|202
|2
|St. Louis City
|3421
|161
|St. Louis County
|9684
|615
|Ste Genevieve
|31
|1
|Warren
|118
|0
|Washington
|45
|1
Wednesday's 1,301 reported cases increased by nearly 200 over Tuesday's record-setting 1,138. Previously, the record set was Saturday, July 18 with 958 cases.
Wednesday's 16 reported deaths was the highest single-day increase since May 15 and, coupled with Tuesday's 11 deaths, brings the state total to more than 1,166.
According to Missouri health officials, more than 8,000 people between the ages of 20-30 have tested positive. The age group has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
A total of 37096 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state statistics.
Illinois reported 955 cases and 23 deaths Tuesday.
