For the second time in 48 hours, the State of Missouri recorded its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. Wednesday's 1,301 reported cases increased by nearly 200 over Tuesday's record-setting 1,138. Previously, the record set was Saturday, July 18 with 958 cases.

County Confirmed Cases Deaths
Crawford 31 0
Franklin 394 18
Gasconade 19 0
Iron 6 0
Jefferson 969 25
Lincoln 173 1
Phelps 60 0
Pike 50 1
Reynolds 11 0
St. Charles 2614 84
St. Francois 202 2
St. Louis City 3421 161
St. Louis County 9684 615
Ste Genevieve 31 1
Warren 118 0
Washington 45 1

Wednesday's 1,301 reported cases increased by nearly 200 over Tuesday's record-setting 1,138. Previously, the record set was Saturday, July 18 with 958 cases.

Wednesday's 16 reported deaths was the highest single-day increase since May 15 and, coupled with Tuesday's 11 deaths, brings the state total to more than 1,166.  

According to Missouri health officials, more than 8,000 people between the ages of 20-30 have tested positive. The age group has the largest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 37096 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state statistics. 

Illinois reported 955 cases and 23 deaths Tuesday.

