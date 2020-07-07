ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak began, Missouri reported more cases than Illinois on Tuesday.
The state of Missouri reported 773 new cases on Tuesday. It was the state's highest single-day reported amount on record.
Illinois reported 587 new cases on Tuesday.
In total, Illinois has more cases, 148,000 to Missouri's 25,000, but Illinois has seen a gradual downward trend in cases while Missouri's is rising.
Health department officials say the spike is partly because of a delay in reporting from labs. Spokeswoman Lisa Cox also says confirmed cases piled up over the holiday weekend. She says the agency expects higher-than-usual numbers Wednesday, too.
