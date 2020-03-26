ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Right now many parents and their kids are spending a lot of time together. But there are some kids who can't see their parents because of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
For kids in the foster system, seeing their biological family members became very difficult, very quickly.
Over the past five years, Valerie Troha and her husband Louie have cared for nearly 30 foster kids, along with their own children. This week, the Cottleville family received some tough news from the state's children division.
“On Monday we found out kids cannot see biological families for 60 days because of coronavirus,” said Valerie.
Troha says she understands why, but it doesn't make the reality easy for the kids she cares for.
“Our kids have already been through so much trauma, already being removed from parents," she said. "This whole thing has added so much trauma to their lives."
Troha currently cares for a two-year-old girl, too young to understand why she cannot see her parents. Troha says the children's division is encouraging virtual visitation between parents and children, but she knows that won't replace in-person meetings for children or families.
“I was really sad we have a good relationship with our little girl’s parents. I know their hearts are broken for not being able to physically hug their child,” Troha said.
The new restrictions do lead to some questions.
Can parents with children in the foster system still meet kids in a public space like this at a 'social distance?’
News 4’s Chris Nagus asked, and hasn’t heard back yet.
