ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A $10 donation could lead to you winning Thor’s hammer, signed by the Avengers cast.
Omaze.com is fundraising for the Stella Adler Academy of Acting & Theatre, a nonprofit arts organization in Los Angeles.
The academy is dedicated to, “uplifting and enriching our collective humanity through dramatic arts.” They believe that the growth as an actor and a person are the same. Students of the academy are provided tools, training, and discipline.
To participate in the fundraiser, donate $10 on the website for a chance to win a ticket to the world premiere of "Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame", and a picture with Mark Ruffalo on the red carpet. Along with the premiere, the winner will be on the guest list for an invite-only after-party and go home with a replica of Thor’s hammer signed by the cast.
The contest winner can bring a friend, plus the two will have their flights and stay in a 4-star hotel paid for.
To donate, click here.
