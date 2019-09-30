ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A new and colorful attraction is now open in downtown St. Louis -- a 200-foot-tall Ferris wheel.
The St. Louis Wheel opened Monday at Union Station, where a new aquarium complex is expected to open in December.
The Ferris wheel lights up with 1.6 million LED lights. It includes 42 climate-controlled gondolas that can hold up to eight people each. Rides last about 15 minutes and cost $15 for adults and $10 for children.
The redevelopment of the former train station complex also includes an 18-hole mini-golf course, a carousel, and an old-fashioned soda fountain.
Union Station for years housed a shopping mall. But its popularity waned, prompting redevelopment into an aquarium and other attractions.
