SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV.com) - More than 20 cases of foodborne illness are connected to pre-packaged store-brand salads that were sold in Aldi, Hy-vee and Jewel Osco locations across Illinois, state health officials said Saturday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has confirmed 23 cases of cyclosporiasis, which is caused by the cyclospora parasite. Officials say it is linked to a multi-state outbreak and that reports of people getting ill started in mid-May.
Although a link has been made to cyclospora, health officials are also investigating other possible sources.
Symptoms usually begin about one week after expose, but health officials say some people who are infected may not have any noticeable symptoms. The infection can be treated with antibiotics, but if left untreated, can last for days to a month or longer.
Symptoms include:
• Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)
• Loss of appetite
• Weight loss
• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas
• Nausea (vomiting is less common)
• Fatigue
• Low-grade fever
