COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A new food truck park and live music space is coming to Cottleville next year.
The city recently approved a plan for what's going to be called Frankie Martin's Food Court. A home sits at the 5371 St. Charles Street location. The house will be placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house may be used for whiskey or wine tasting.
The outdoor space will also feature rotating food trucks for lunch and dinner. A stage will be set up for live music along with a screen for projecting movies. Organizers hope to open in early 2022.
