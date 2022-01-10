Food Paradise: Steve's Hot Dogs to be featured on Cooking Channel

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Steve's Hot Dogs will be featured on the Cooking Channel this week.
Viewers can watch the episode Wednesday at 9 p.m. on the network while streaming on Travel Channel, Discovery Channel, and Food Network. The local restaurant will host a small premiere party with live music ahead of the showing.
The business owner opened their first location in the Hill in 2011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.