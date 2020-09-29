ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Several pop-up food pantries are also handing out food for pets.
Purina is teaming up with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to distribute boxes of food to people in need Tuesday. In addition, free bogs of Purina dog and cat food will also be available.
Below is a list of distribution locations and times:
- Mission STL (3108 N. Grand Boulevard): 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Yeatman Liddell Middle School (4265 Athlone Avenue): 10 a.m. – noon
- Mason Clark Middle School (5510 State Street): 10 a.m. – noon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.