ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A food drive honoring a fallen St. Louis officer starts Tuesday.
The FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association has teamed up with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to collect donations in honor of Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of duty in August.
Food collection bins will be at several area locations until Nov. 24.
Click here for more details or to find a donation bin location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.