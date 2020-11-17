Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

Officer Tamarris Bohannon was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for three and a half years. He was shot on Aug. 29 while responding to a shooting call in south St. Louis City and died from his injuries the next day. He was 29 years old. 

 St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A food drive honoring a fallen St. Louis officer starts Tuesday.

The FBI St. Louis Citizens Academy Alumni Association has teamed up with the St. Louis Area Food Bank to collect donations in honor of Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was killed in the line of duty in August.

Food collection bins will be at several area locations until Nov. 24.

Click here for more details or to find a donation bin location.

