FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Veterans are the focus of a food drive happening tomorrow in Fairview Heights.
The Kaufman Fund Food 4 Vets program will host the drive at the Urban League's Fairview Heights location from 9 to 11 a.m. The Urban League and BJC Healthcare are assisting with the drive.
Veterans can also receive food stamps and other resources at the drive. Those wanting to attend have to register by calling 618-274-1150 or email sccfrontdesk@urbanleague-stl.org.
