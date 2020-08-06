ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Another person in St. Louis lost their cool when asked to wear a mask at Rasoi’s in the Central West End.
Soni Mitra said she was stunned when she asked a man delivering for UberEats to put on a mask and he threw a bag in her face.
“I did not know what was in the bag. He stood there for five to six minutes arguing with me and telling me he would not move,” Mitra said. “I said can you have the mask on? I cannot give you the food.”
Mitra said that set off the UberEats driver.
“He cursed me out using all kinds of language and threatening me,” the manager said.
A person inside the Indian restaurant called the police.
“I was shocked,” Mitra said. “I was scared that he was going to do something to me.”
Shaelyn Rolf has eaten at Rasoi’s for years.
"I just think it's so disrespectful of people. Is it necessary? Absolutely not,” Rolf said.
On Sunday, about a mile away from Rasio’s, police said a man flashed a gun at two Qdoba employees. Police said he was a DoorDash driver who shouted at workers and customers after he was asked to put a mask on.
"There should be strict rules that you cannot come out from your house without having on a mask. I do not know what the problem is. It should not be a problem. If you think it is a problem, you don't need to go out anywhere. Just stay in your house,” Mitra said.
News 4 reached out to DoorDash and UberEats about the incidents.
DoorDash said: "We do not tolerate any form of malicious, violent or dangerous behavior, and any behavior that violates this zero tolerance policy is grounds for deactivation. We stand ready to cooperate with local law enforcement and will take appropriate and immediate actions."
UberEats sent this statement: "We are aware of the report and have removed the delivery person's access to Uber. All delivery people on the Uber platform are required to wear masks or face coverings when picking up at restaurants and delivering food to customers. What's been reported is clearly unacceptable and it's not tolerated."
