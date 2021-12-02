Food company laying down more roots in South City with new facility

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A global company is laying down more roots in south St. Louis.
ICL Group has opened a new alternative-protein facility in the 8200 block of Idaho Avenue. The facility will produce a plant-based meat substitute.
The 10,000-square-foot facility was constructed on ICL’s 19-acre production campus in St. Louis. At full capacity, the plant is expected to producer more than 15 million pounds of product yearly.
