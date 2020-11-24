ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn has meant a rise in food insecurity and a greater need for food banks going into the holiday season.
An example of that can be seen locally. The St. Louis Area Foodbank gave out around 2,000 meals Tuesday at a food drive near Busch Stadium. Ordinarily, it gives out around 700 meals.
"The need this year with COVID-19 is extraordinary. Doing 3.1 million meals every month. Since COVID, it has been 5 million meals. The need is real," said volunteer Meredith Knopp.
The situation is similar in North County, where the Urban League provided about 1,200 meals in 2019. This year, it will be close to 6,500.
At Annie Malone's Emerson Academy, they hosted an early Thanksgiving dinner as well as providing turkeys for families.
