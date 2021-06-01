ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Foo Fighters will perform in St. Louis this August.
The band added a show at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on August 3 to their latest tour schedule. Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.
Click here for a list of all their tour dates and to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.