ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fontbonne University plans to fully resume in-person classes for the fall 2021 semester.
“The entire Fontbonne community has come together to support one another during a difficult and unusual year,” said Joe Deighton, vice president for student affairs. “It was an all hands-on-deck endeavor across campus to implement the plans developed by PACT [Fontbonne’s Pandemic Planning and Coordinating Team]. We are so grateful for the team effort to quickly move to remote learning and implement wide-ranging mitigation efforts that allowed us to keep outbreak incidents to a minimal and manageable quantity.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, Fontbonne switch 75% of in-person classes to remote or hybrid and reduced residence hall capacity by 10%. Due to declining infection rates and the continued rollout of vaccines, Fontbonne plans to bring students back to campus for an Aug. 23 start while following public health guidance.
“The Fontbonne community, like many universities throughout the nation and world, has endured extreme challenges and circumstances through this pandemic,” said Dr. Nancy H. Blattner, Fontbonne president. “Despite these challenges, I’ve seen shining examples of the grit, resilience and altruism that have been a part of Fontbonne’s foundation from the beginning. With brighter days ahead, I look forward to responsibly returning to a more normal schedule of campus activities and classroom engagement. The fall will be an exciting time for our returning students and a warm welcome to the incoming new students who will call Fontbonne home.”
When the fall semester begins, student organizations can gather again, all athletic programs can practice and resume competition, and all residence and dining halls will return to normal operations.
