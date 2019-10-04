ATLANTA -- Jack Flaherty, as he’s been for nearly three straight months for the Cardinals, was good on Friday.
Mike Foltynewicz was better.
Facing a Braves lineup loaded with young, dynamic talents, Flaherty worked six strong innings while limiting Atlanta to just one run. In the seventh, though, Flaherty was tasked with retiring one more batter—pinch-hitter Adam Duvall, with a man on first and two outs—before the logical conclusion of his afternoon. He couldn’t do it.
On a tension-soaked 3-2 pitch, Duvall launched a sky-scraping home run into center field, extending the Braves lead to 3-0 and making Braves manager Brian Snitker look like a certified genius. The Braves ultimately finished off the Cardinals by that same 3-0 score to even the National League Division Series tally at 1-1.
The decision to pull Mike Foltynewicz back for Duvall was no obvious maneuver; the Braves starter had been masterful to that point, firing seven shutout innings while allowing only three hits on 81 pitches. It’s not a stretch to say that Foltynewicz could have gone the distance with relative ease; Cardinals hitters were flailing at pitches all day as 'Folty' carved up seven via strike out. Only Yadier Molina stood out in any positive manner at the plate, as he beat Foltynewicz for two gritty singles in three at-bats.
As Duvall stepped to the plate in lieu of Foltynewicz, Braves fans at SunTrust Park could be heard booing and shouting "We want Folty!"
"That boo-yeah moment," Snitker joked regarding the crowd reaction to his decision to sub in Duvall for Foltynewicz, with the boos ultimately turning into cheers after the move paid off. "It's tension. It's stress. (Laughter). Sometimes I sit in that dugout and I wonder, man, we choose to do this. It's unbelievable to me sometimes. I've said that more than once over the course of the year."
Still, despite the opinions of the home faithful, and candidly, many of those in the press box, Snitker went for the kill shot with his bullet off the bench; when the bullet lands in the outfield stands, it's hard to second-guess the decision.
With the move, Snitker also showed trust in his bullpen to pick up right where Foltynewicz left off, despite a turbulent performance out of Braves relievers in Game 1. Max Fried did exactly that with a quiet eighth, and though it wasn't without its tense moments, Mark Melancon secured the save for Atlanta in the ninth to the elation of the home crowd.
Though Foltynewicz had what Flaherty described as the best game of his year, the Cardinals starter kept his team close in a raucous road environment. The box score would have sung his praises if not for that one momentous swing by Duvall in the seventh, which came on a pitch Flaherty said was intended to be low and away, but ended up center-cut on the inner half of the plate.
Before that moment, the only run Flaherty had allowed came on a first-inning single by Josh Donaldson, which scored Ozzie Albies from third. Albies had reached on an infield hit before advancing to second on a wild pitch that Flaherty bounced in front of the left-handed batter's box. A ground out got him to third, where he could score easily on the standard single by Donaldson. Between that and the fateful seventh inning, Flaherty delivered five customarily scoreless frames.
"It's everything that I watched on video," Snitker said of watching Flaherty pitch for the opposition. "I watched, I know I watched him pitch over the last couple of weeks on TV. I mean, this kid is something special. He's a horse. That's a number one guy right there.
"And you know what? He's a young guy. He's just going to get better. He gets bigger, stronger, he's not done. He's going to get better and be something else."
If there was any mark against Flaherty Friday, it's that his command evaded him in that first inning. In the frame, Flaherty threw 21 pitches, but only 10 strikes.
"I thought Jack was really good," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "I thought he took a while to settle down. They scratched one in the first. And then you could see him hit his stride about the second, going into the third. And then he looked like Jack. Complete control.
"Not as much command, but the command was there more in the middle innings. Slider was good. Fastball was good. A lot of life to his fastball. Not quite as sharp with the command, but still really, really good. Gave us more than a chance to win that ball game."
It was a familiar refrain for Jack Flaherty and the Cardinals. As has been the case far too many times during Flaherty's dominant second-half, the bats didn’t support him. On this occasion, Foltynewicz deserves a lot of credit for that fact.
Though he possesses a high-90s fastball, Foltynewicz doesn't throw it as his primary pitch. According to Statcast, Foltynewicz's most commonly thrown pitch in 2019 was his slider, which he threw 27.4% of the time. Though that slider usage during the regular season was only narrowly more frequent than his sinker (26.9%) or his four-seam fastball (25%), Foltynewicz went all-in on the slider against the Cardinals Friday, throwing it on 36 of his 81 pitches (44.4%) for the day.
"I would say he probably used his slider more than the video we watched," Tommy Edman said of Foltynewicz. "Once he got that slider working in the first couple innings, I think we kind of just knew he was going to keep going back to that."
This strategy was especially effective against Harrison Bader, who saw 13 pitches Friday. Eight of those pitches were sliders, the other five were curve balls, and he struck out waving at a slider to end each of his three at-bats in the game. Bader's rough day at the dish comes on the heels of a season in which he hit .205 and was at one point demoted to the minor leagues to work on his swing. Despite the struggles, Shildt has penciled him into the starting lineup each of the first two games of this NLDS, while Matt Carpenter remained on the bench.
"We try not to live in too big of a silo, but we do recognize these games are silos. And they have weight to them," Shildt said after Friday's loss. "We're always looking to field our best total team. There's a lot of factors in that. We've discussed that. Clearly today we went with a combination. Harrison's obviously capable offensively. Carp is in a really good spot as well offensively. It can't be ignored and it will be factored seriously in the lineup on Sunday."
After the disappointing Game 2 outcome for the Cardinals, the series shifts back to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, where Adam Wainwright and Dakota Hudson are slated to pitch Games 3 and 4.
