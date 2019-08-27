NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Following violence at a recent high school football jamboree, the Hazelwood School District said it will be increasing security at athletic events.
Two high schools from the district participated in a jamboree at Parkway North High School Friday night. Fights broke out and police believe a shot was fired outside the school.
READ: Gunshot reported during multiple fights at Parkway North High School football jamboree
On the same night, 8-year-old Jurnee Thompson was fatally shot near Soldan High School, where another football jamboree was being held.
Hazelwood Superintendent Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart said not only will extra security be added for home athletic events, but added that all bags will be searched.
Below is the letter she sent to parents:
Dear Hazelwood School District Community:
As you may know, two of our high schools were among the eight that participated in a football jamboree this past Friday in the Parkway School District. At one point in the evening, there were rumors of gunfire near the area and a fight in the parking lot, which created panic throughout the crowd. I am deeply saddened by the incident and the fact that our students, parents, and staff were put in this situation.
First and foremost, I am thankful that no one was injured. I also am proud of our students who cooperated with Hazelwood school administrators and staff at the event to ensure their own safety and of those around them. Further, I am grateful for our school administrators, athletic directors, coaches, and security staff who were available to assist our students.
Because safety is our priority, we will put additional security measures in place at Hazelwood School District home athletic events moving forward--including the search of all bags. We understand that some may feel inconvenienced by the search, but we will not compromise the safety of our students, staff, and guests. I ask for your cooperation in ensuring that high expectations and excellence of Hazelwood schools are maintained, not only in the classroom but also at sporting events and other extracurricular activities.
A copy of HSD’s additional security measures will be shared with students, parents and our community. If you have any questions about these changes, please contact your building principal or activities director.
Thank you for your continued support of our schools.
Sincerely,
Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart
