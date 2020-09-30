ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Follow the money in an election and you'll see the stories it tells.
Focusing on the Missouri governor race, there's a trend that's only gaining momentum with each passing election; the rise of the Super PAC.
Almost $20 million has been spent on political ads in the Missouri governor's race. Republicans for Mike Parson are winning this contest, with more than $11 million. Democratic ads for Nicole Galloway trail with $8.8 million.
Watch the video above for a breakdown of the money trail.
