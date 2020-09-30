Focusing on the Missouri governor race, there's a trend that's only gaining momentum with each passing election; the rise of the Super PAC.

Focusing on the Missouri governor race, there's a trend that's only gaining momentum with each passing election; the rise of the Super PAC. 

Almost $20 million has been spent on political ads in the Missouri governor's race. Republicans for Mike Parson are winning this contest, with more than $11 million. Democratic ads for Nicole Galloway trail with $8.8 million.

