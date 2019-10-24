ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis architect whose view on life changed forever after a temporary injury is now helping to make his company a better workplace for others.
Greg Turner wanted to be an architect for a long time, but in 2010 his life took an unexpected turn when a continuous back issue got worse.
“While going for my graduate studies at the University of Kansas, I wound up having another bout of herniated disk and eventually one of the disks just slipped and hit my spinal cord,” he said. “I was actually driving when it happened, both of my legs went numb, I was able to at least pull over.”
Not having the strength in his legs to walk, Greg had to use a wheelchair and decided to take a break from graduate school. When he returned to his architectural studies, it was with a new perspective.
“Your accessible entrances a lot of times were not in the front of the building or where everyone else would be traveling to. A lot of time I had to travel to the back side of the building, in traffic lanes, outside of sidewalks, parking was obviously something that was different for me,” said Greg.
The unique perspective and knowledge he gained is now something Greg is passing along to other architects at his company. He brought in his wheelchair for his co-workers to use.
“A couple of those individuals approached me afterwards and said they didn't realize how difficult it was to even get through a door or where a paper towel dispenser is located after I wash my hands and then reach over to dry my hands,” he said.
That hands-on experience is invaluable in a profession that’s all about design, and Fox Architects is glad to have Greg on their team.
Greg is a 2014 graduate of the Starkloff Career Academy. Click here to learn more about Starkloff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.