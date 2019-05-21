ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Following last year’s Bueno Mojo Salsa, Matt Carpenter is hoping to have another hit on his hands with ‘Carpenter’s Crunch.’
The Cardinals player and Schnucks are partnering once again for ‘Carpenter’s Crunch,’ a Honey Nut Toasted Oats cereal that comes in a limited-edition collector’s box.
Read: It's back! Matt Carpenter's famous salsa is back on Schnucks shelves
“As the St. Louis hometown grocer, Schnucks is once again proud to partner with Matt Carpenter to offer our customers an exciting and exclusive product,” said Schnucks Breakfast Category Manager Ranse Streng.
The cereal will be available exclusive at St. Louis-area Schnucks stores while supplies last. In addition, a portion of the third baseman’s sales of the cereal will go to the Folds of Honor foundation.
Carpenter and Schnucks will officially introduce ‘Carpenter’s Crunch’ on Friday, May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.