WINFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Mississippi River crested in Winfield within the past 24 hours, but more rain and another crest are predicted, which means sandbagging efforts are ongoing and emergency crews are on standby.

The waters have risen substantially in the area and are now beginning enter the city through a drain pipe that’s supposed to divert water into nearby McClean Creek.

“Our thirty inch drainage pipe that actually drains the city is actually backflowing into the city right now,” said Aaron Lee, assistant chief of the Winfield-Foley Fire Protection District

A reserve pumper is now putting about 200 gallons a minute of water back into the creek. A diver will be brought in to fix the drain pipe.

Dozens of homes in Foley are in or surrounded by the water and emergency crews are preparing to move at a moment's notice.

“Everybody needs to make sure we have a plan for getting our folks off the levees and out of the boats and out of harm's way in case we see severe weather beginning to develop,” said Jim Sharp with Lincoln County Emergency Management.

Residents are also pitching in.

Construction working Sharon Sitler took the day off work to join the sandbagging effort, as people worked tirelessly to protect as much as they can from the water.

“It's a good thing to help people out when they need it,” she said. “You never know when you're going to need help so do your part when you have the opportunity.”

With more rain in the forecast, residents and authorities alike know they aren’t out of danger yet.

“Right now we're just trying to get sandbags on the ground and made up so we can have them ready for this next crest that we're expecting,” said Lee. “We've been told there's a large rain event coming so we're just preparing for the worst right now.”

Volunteers are being told to report to the firehouse by Winfield High School.