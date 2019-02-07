ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A historic part of St. Louis could be changed by a closure.
The St. Louis Archdiocese has announced it is ending the K-8 program at St. James the Greater School in Dogtown after a priest asked the archdiocese to end the program.
St. James the Greater Catholic Church said low enrollment and money woes are dragging them down, necessitating an end to the programs for the good of the church.
2019 wasn't the first time the school had been in jeopardy of closing but this time, the closure will actually happen.
In January, Father Rajpaul Sundararah posted a letter on Facebook, explaining the importance of closing the school to keep a bigger vision possible.
However, in a letter to parents on Thursday, Sundararah said the archdiocese agreed to close the school:
Dear School Families,
It has been over two weeks since we put forth the recommendation to the Archbishop to close our K-8 program. For all of us, it has been the most painful period of our parish life. Some school families have expressed that even though it was expected, and certainly painful, it was an end to years of uncertainty.
Our Archbishop, Robert J. Carlson, in his letter of acceptance of our recommendation states that, “St. James the Greater can indeed be proud of the long history of educating children in faith.” And certainly, you should be proud.
If you have been receiving tuition assistance from the Archdiocese through the Today and Tomorrow Educational Foundation, they will continue to assist you with any parochial school you choose; however, at this point the parish does not have the funds to assist you directly. We are in the process of raising funds through the Fund-A-Need at the Annual Auction to support you in your transition this autumn. Once we pay our bills, and fulfill our contracts for this current year, we will shore up our BEST Fund (Beyond 28 Education Sustenance Fund) to assist our school families who continue to be part of our parish, as your children pursue their studies in the school of your choice.
Those who are angry and upset with me, I sincerely apologize for the pain my parish councils and I have caused you. We explored many avenues to keep the school open while stabilizing the future of our parish, but we could not balance both. We, the parish councils and parishioners, share in your pain.
Our parish will always be open to you. St. James the Greater Church will always be standing on Tamm Avenue to welcome you home. Just as the Archbishop in his letter of acceptance gives his blessings to you, so do I. Together with the prayers of our parishioners, the academic future of your children is foremost in our thoughts.
Peace and Prayers,
Fr. Rajpaul Sundararaj
With low enrollment (currently only 73 students attend St. James) and depleted savings, Father Sundararah believes closing the kindergarten through eighth-grade program at the end of this year and focusing on growing the parish is the best way to ensure the church continues to thrive.
It would also allow St. James’ pre-K programs to remain open.
“We do a lot of things for their fundraisers as well so it definitely hurts the community, said Kelsey Tacchi, who works down the street at Seamus McDaniel's.
Tacchi says the restaurant has supported the school for years and believes the closure's impact will be widespread.
“It's definitely going to impact smaller businesses around there and will impact the families in the area as well,” she said.
