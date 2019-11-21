ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is asking the U.S. Attorney’s Office along with the Department of Housing to investigate T.E.H. Realty.
[Read: Woman says she's living in sewage after problematic property owner refuses to make repairs]
The request comes after News 4 reported on the mounting pressure the company is receiving from county and city leaders across the St. Louis metro area over its failure to maintain their properties.
T.E.H. Reality is facing lawsuits in St. Louis and Kansas City. St. Louis County said they’ve halted all federal funding to this company because of these issues.
[Read: 'They ain't fixing nothing;' woman says landlord won't fix broken AC amid heat wave]
T.E.H. Reality hasn’t responded to any request from News 4 for a comment.
