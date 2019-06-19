ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The woman accused in a bizarre murder plot is set to have a hearing Wednesday afternoon.
After months and months of delays, Pamela Hupp will face a judge at the St. Charles County Courthouse at 2 p.m. News 4 is working to confirm what the hearing is about.
Prosecutors say Pamela Hupp lured Louis Gumpenberger to her O’Fallon home back in 2016 with the intent to frame someone else connected to separate murder from 2011. Gumpenberger was fatally shot once he arrived to her home.
Prosecutors say the motive was to frame Russ Faria.
Faria’s wife, Betsy Faria, was murdered in 2011 in Lincoln County. Faria was originally convicted but later acquitted. Hupp was a key figure in the case. She collected life insurance and some speculate if she was involved in the murder.
Hupp's trial was postponed and court documents revealed tt was pushed back several times.
In March, a judge granted the defense's request for a continuance in the murder trial -- resulting in another delay. Hupp's attorney's were back in court April for a status hearing.
News 4 will have crews inside the courthouse, tracking the latest developments
