ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will return to St. Louis this summer!

The ultimate LEGO fan experience will take place at the Greensfelder Complex at Queeny Park on July 18 and 19, 2020. Last year’s event sold out.

The convention will include life-sized LEGO models, building areas, a Star Wars Zone and much more.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online until they are sold out. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.

