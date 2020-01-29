ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The BrickUniverse LEGO Fan Convention will return to St. Louis this summer!
The ultimate LEGO fan experience will take place at the Greensfelder Complex at Queeny Park on July 18 and 19, 2020. Last year’s event sold out.
The convention will include life-sized LEGO models, building areas, a Star Wars Zone and much more.
Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased online until they are sold out. Click here for more details or to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.