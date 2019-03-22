ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- One local man is breaking the mold for what it means to be a Shriner hero.
Rusty Petty is what you might call, a legacy Shriner.
"My dad was a Shriner he was potentate of Ansar in 1997, so I kind of grew up in the Shrine. All my dads friends were Shrine, all my friends growing up are now Shriner," said Petty. "So it was just a natural progression for me to join the Shrine."
A member of the Ansar shrine out of Springfield, Illinois, Rusty told News 4 the emotional story that made him want to follow in his fathers footsteps-- It was the day he and his dad visited the old hospital.
"And there was a little girl from Peru who was a double amputee, and she had just received brand new prosthetic legs. So she was walking for the first time," he said.
Petty added the girl was "just running up and down the hallways with her walker just screaming 'I love you, I love you' to anyone she saw wearing a Fez. And from that day forward, I was hooked."
At 34 years old, some might consider Petty a little young to be a Shriner but that's something he hopes to change.
"We're opening it up to younger members with families and kids so we are really trying to break that stereotype of being an older men's organization to kind of bring in the younger members," he said.
When asked what does he like best about it, Rusty simply answered "the camaraderie."
"You know it's people from all backgrounds, all means of life, and they're all just good friends. Working together for a good cause,'" he said.
The definition of a generation gap is differences of outlook between people of different generations but Petty says Shriners old and young can agree on this.
"You're building on friendships, you're building your community and you get this overwhelming sense of pride for what you do for the children we take care of," he said.
News 4 and Shriners Hospital will hold a telethon to benefit children at the hospital. All proceeds will help Shriners get medical care for kids in need.
